SummitIG receives majority investment from New York private equity firm

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 17, 2019 1:57 pm 04/17/2019 01:57pm
New York-based private equity firm SDC Capital Partners LLC has closed on a majority-stake investment in Ashburn-based Summit Infrastructure Group Inc., leading the telecommunications firm to make changes to its executive leadership.

Terms were not disclosed.

With the close of the transaction, SummitIG Chief Commercial Officer Sunny Kumar has been promoted to CEO, and CFO Michael Rees has assumed the additional role and responsibilities of chief operating officer. Kumar’s predecessor, Bill Cook, will serve an advisory role with SummitIG, per a release.

SummitIG provides dark fiber infrastructure to carriers, data center operators, content providers and large enterprises in Northern and Central Virginia.

“Our singular focus remains serving the ever-growing needs of our customers and aligning with SDC will enable us to aggressively expand our platform to best serve them in Virginia as well as other key markets,” Kumar said in a statement.

