Stonebridge moving quickly to prep Victory Center site for new development

The Alexandria Planning Commission is scheduled May 7 to consider a subdivision and rezoning for a roughly 7-acre portion of the 16-acre Victory Center site, filed by Bethesda-based Stonebridge. Per the application, the proposed rezoning to the high-density, commercial residential mixed-use district will “allow for a vibrant mixed-use development that includes the retention of the Victory Center office building with the addition of town homes to the east.”

As the WBJ’s Dan Sernovitz exclusively reported earlier this month, Stonebridge has reached a deal to acquire the property at 5100 Eisenhower Ave., which includes the 606,921-square-foot office building and surface parking. The seller, PGIM Real Estate, has unsuccessfully sought to fill the building with a federal tenant since 2003, when the Army Materiel Command exited for Fort Belvoir,…