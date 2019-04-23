Steve Salis opening Federalist Pig location in Hyattsville

Steve Salis, the restauranteur behind &pizza, Ted’s Bulletin and Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe, is opening a second location of his barbecue joint Federalist Pig in Hyattsville. The 2,500-square-foot space at 5504 Baltimore Ave. is set…

Steve Salis, the restauranteur behind &pizza, Ted’s Bulletin and Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe, is opening a second location of his barbecue joint Federalist Pig in Hyattsville.

The 2,500-square-foot space at 5504 Baltimore Ave. is set to open either later this year or early 2020, taking the place of a tire store that sold for $935,000 in late February 2019, according to Route 1 Reporter.

The final seating count is still being determined, but Salis plans on providing some patio arrangement. Building architecture is being handled by Richard Altuna, the former head of concept development at Restoration Hardware.

Salis has been very busy of late, as he was was a finalist to acquire Clyde’s Restaurant Group but lost out to members of the Graham family. The former Washington Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree also has plans to repurpose the former American City Diner building in upper Northwest.

