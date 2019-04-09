Sterling Motorcars taps new CEO with eye on expansion

After nearly two decades as CEO and president of Sterling Motorcars, Thomas Moorehead is passing the keys to the luxury Northern Virginia dealership to a new CEO. Moorehead has appointed Paul White, a Texas native…

Moorehead has appointed Paul White, a Texas native and president of the Dallas-Fort Worth market for AutoNation, as his successor. AutoNation, founded by Wayne Huizenga, is the largest auto retailer in the U.S.

Moorehead will remain chairman and owner of the dealership, which he launched in 2001 as BMW of Sterling with his wife, Joyce. The company has since added Mini Cooper, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce to its lineup, making Moorehead the first African-American to own a Rolls-Royce dealership. (Read about the company’s founding in this Washington Business Journal profile.

Moorehead and his staff began hunting for a new CEO in 2017. It was White’s track record in the auto industry that distinguished him, Moorehead said. In addition to AutoNation, White has led Orr Auto Group, World Auto Group and the CAR Group,…