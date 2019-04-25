Startup of the Week: Meet Sorcero

Give a chatbot artificial intelligence, and you’ve got Sorcero, a tool that consolidates and digests information and answers questions to save employees time. Kolkata, India-native Dipanwita Das started the company as a health care service,…

Give a chatbot artificial intelligence, and you’ve got Sorcero, a tool that consolidates and digests information and answers questions to save employees time.

Kolkata, India-native Dipanwita Das started the company as a health care service, she said, because “the need was clearest when it came to life sciences companies.” It’s now in a pilot phase, but she sees applications across industries.

So, what is Sorcero, exactly? A D.C. cognitive technology company that uses artificial intelligence to make life easier for staff. The system interprets documents for language and context, breaks them up and creates a database with that information. For a medical science liaison at a pharmaceutical company (the person who manages clinical trial information, for instance), the tech can then field redundant questions on behalf of that employee. In that scenario, it would enable a field sales rep inquiring on deadline about a drug in a trial to get an answer much faster. “It becomes a much…