Starting a cannabis business? This attorney-led startup wants to save you money.

Attorneys Sarah Gersten and Julie Saltman were working at the U.S. Copyright Office when they decided to start their own law firm — for the cannabis industry.

“I was seeing that there was really a need for intellectual property and general business lawyers in this space, especially on the East Coast, there was really a lack of corporate attorneys working in cannabis,” said Gersten, who had a background in marijuana policy.

They left their jobs last summer and launched Gersten Slatman PLLC, a law firm catered to small business owners and built to tackle one of their biggest barriers to entry — capital — by offering low-cost legal services. It also offers pro bono expungement and record sealing services for individuals with marijuana offenses on their records.

But the firm is only half of the equation.

The co-founders also started a D.C.-based company called Buddle Inc., whose technology platform streamlines certain legal processes like trademark applications and entity setup…