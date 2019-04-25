It’s natural to think about the stages of Alzheimer’s disease after you’ve been diagnosed with the condition. It’s a progressive, incurable type of dementia that leads to physical, emotional and psychological changes and eventually death.…

It’s natural to think about the stages of Alzheimer’s disease after you’ve been diagnosed with the condition. It’s a progressive, incurable type of dementia that leads to physical, emotional and psychological changes and eventually death. But Alzheimer’s stages are often painted with a broad brush — mild, moderate or severe.

Clinicians have a more detailed way to pinpoint the progressing stages of Alzheimer’s disease, called the Global Deterioration Scale. It was created by Dr. Barry Reisberg in the early 1980s. “At that time it was a tremendously neglected area in terms of understanding the process clinically or behaviorally. As I continued to study people and do assessments, I realized I could describe seven stages,” remembers Reisberg, a geriatric psychiatrist and director of the Zachary and Elizabeth M. Fisher Alzheimer Disease Education and Research Program at NYU Langone Health.

Reisberg says the scale is helpful for patients and family members, alerting them to what they can expect and what they can do to recognize and prevent complications. But note that the timelines below apply to otherwise healthy people with brain aging and progressive Alzheimer’s disease. While Reisberg says patients don’t ever skip stages, he says that other medical problems (such as a stroke) can lead to various kinds of symptoms or disability (such as a loss of walking ability) during any stage of Alzheimer’s disease.

[READ: Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer’s or Dementia]

Stage 1: Normal

People at any age who are mentally healthy and free of symptoms are designated as stage 1 or normal.

This is the time to practice healthy lifestyle habits and build up cognitive reserve — a sort of rainy day savings account for your brain that allows you to function cognitively, even when there’s damage to brain cells. “You should exercise, eat a Mediterranean-style diet, keep your weight and blood pressure under control, stop smoking, treat depression, challenge your brain and stay social,” says Linda Ercoli, director of geriatric psychology at the University of California–Los Angeles and a collaborator with UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care program.

Stage 2: Subjective Cognitive Decline

“During this stage, the person believes they have a problem, but if you test them, you’re not able to see a problem,” Reisberg explains. Common complaints include difficulty recalling names as well as what you did five or 10 years ago or forgetting where you left familiar objects (like keys or glasses). Reisberg says these symptoms occur in about a third of people age 65 or older. The stage lasts an average of 15 years in otherwise healthy people.

A way to cope with this stage is using strategies to compensate. “You might need to use a calendar more or techniques to help you learn information faster and more efficiently, like association or imagery,” Ercoli suggests. She says treating underlying conditions such as stress and depression may help alleviate symptoms.

[See: 9 Habits That May Reduce Your Risk for Developing Alzheimer’s.]

Stage 3: Mild Cognitive Impairment

People with mild cognitive impairment — a term Reisberg and his colleagues coined in 1988 — have a slight but noticeable decline in memory and thinking skills. They may forget conversations, appointments and recent events. “They begin to fall down in performance on the job, and others may be aware of this. Or they may get lost when traveling to an unfamiliar location for the first time. This stage lasts about seven years on average,” Reisberg notes.

Ways to cope do not, at this time, include medication. Reisberg recommends aerobic exercise and a Mediterranean-style diet, which are both associated with slowing decline in earlier stages.

Ercoli advises interventions to streamline tasks. Examples include:

— Using a large pill organizer and having someone help you fill it.

— Automating bills (on a bank bill pay, for example) so you won’t forget to pay them.

— Placing tracking devices on your keys.

— Putting your glasses in the same spot when you’re not using them.

This is also the stage, Ercoli says, to get your affairs in order. ” Get your will and advance directive in place so that you will have the first say in your care when you can no longer state your wishes,” she explains.

Stage 4: Mild Alzheimer’s Disease

Cognitive changes are no longer subtle by stage 4, which lasts about two years. People in this stage have difficulty keeping track of current and recent events, buying groceries, remembering their personal history and handling their personal finances. Mood begins to change, and a person may become less emotionally responsive.

Coping with Alzheimer’s during this stage involves leaning on family or others to assist with shopping, cooking and bills. “You can’t go through the journey by yourself. It’s very dependent on your caregivers. Everyone will need to get educated about caregiving and the resources available to help,” Ercoli counsels.

Another way to cope is to try improving cognition with medications, such as donepezil (Aricept). “Donepezil and similar medications are generally well tolerated. These medications have only modest effects in improving cognition and functioning, but they are all we have,” Reisberg says.

[See: Easy Ways to Protect Your Aging Brain.]

Stage 5: Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

Cognition continues to deteriorate in stage 5, and the person with Alzheimer’s can no longer survive without assistance. “The person may not be able to recall his or her address or phone number, the day of the week or the name of some family members. But they should still know their own name and their spouse’s name,” Reisberg says. “This stage lasts about 18 months.” Emotional withdrawal is common. The medication memantine (Namenda) is approved for improving thinking ability during this stage and beyond. Reisberg says it works well with donepezil and similar medications. (Reisberg was one of the main developers of Namenda.)

Coping with Alzheimer’s during stage 5 requires caregivers to help the patient choose the proper clothing to wear. The person should still be able to eat and use the bathroom without assistance.

Ercoli advises that any guns in the home should either be removed or locked in a secure box and hidden from the patient during this stage. Cleaning supplies, medications and other potentially dangerous materials should also be well out of reach of the patient.

Stage 6: Moderately Severe Alzheimer’s Disease

By stage 6, which lasts about 2 1/2 years, a person with Alzheimer’s may forget the name of a spouse (who’s typically the caregiver). Stage 6 patients are largely unaware of current and past events in their lives, and they lose the ability to dress, bathe and use a bathroom on their own. Later in this stage, urinary and fecal incontinence develop. Also, mood and behavioral problems become very difficult to manage. People become anxious, agitated or sometimes violent.

To cope, doctors may prescribe antipsychotic medications, such as risperidone (Risperdal). But Reisberg says managing agitation is difficult. “If you give someone too much medication, it can actually cause more agitation,” he notes.

Ercoli recommends keeping a person with Alzheimer’s engaged as much as possible to stave off behavior problems. “Don’t get into arguments with them; they can’t reason anymore. Distraction and activity are very good to keep a person entertained and fulfilled,” she says. “Talk to them. Play music. Reminisce. Watch old movies.”

Stage 7: Severe Alzheimer’s Disease

This final stage can last up to seven years or longer. Agitation begins to decline, but so does physical function. The ability to speak, walk, smile, sit up and hold up the head are progressively lost. Rigidity in joints can set in. Death often comes from pneumonia or from an infection due to a pressure wound or other causes.

To make this last stage bearable, the person must get physical therapy to keep from becoming rigid and must be turned frequently while in bed to avoid pressure wounds. “It’s so difficult that many persons are sent to live in nursing homes,” Reisberg says, “although I do know family members who care for people right up to the end. They can achieve good outcomes throughout the disease, but it depends on proper care.”

More from U.S. News

Easy Ways to Protect Your Aging Brain

Is Alzheimer’s Hereditary?

9 Habits That May Reduce Your Risk for Developing Alzheimer’s

Stages of Alzheimer’s Disease originally appeared on usnews.com