Spring-Clean Your Career to Meet Work Goals

Have you started your spring-cleaning? With warmer weather on the way, this is the time for tidying, decluttering and getting rid of things that no longer “spark joy.” Whether you prefer the KonMari method or…

Have you started your spring-cleaning? With warmer weather on the way, this is the time for tidying, decluttering and getting rid of things that no longer “spark joy.” Whether you prefer the KonMari method or not, many of us use this season to compile our checklists and get to work on our closets, garages and other storage spaces to make room for our summer gear.

Many professionals include work goals such as creating a clean desk and a clean inbox on their office spring-cleaning checklist, which is great. But have you ever considered spring-cleaning your career to achieve your personal goals for work?

Spring-cleaning your career means reevaluating your work goals and making sure you’re on track to meet them. Our regular tasks and projects can distract us from our personal work values and overall career plan. It is important to regularly spend time on these items to ensure that you are finding fulfillment and effectively using your strengths in the workplace.

It can be difficult to know where to start decluttering, so here is a checklist of spring-cleaning tips to get you started.

[See: 10 Tech Jobs That Make the Most Money.]

Spring-cleaning tips for your career goals include:

— Reevaluate your work values.

— Choose three new career goals.

— Refresh your branding statement.

— Update your professional networking profiles.

Reevaluate your work values.

Your work values define who you are as a professional and what matters to you in a work environment. These are important to reevaluate periodically to ensure that you continue to feel happy at work. Your values could include dependability, honesty and self-motivation. Consider the following exercises to help you reevaluate your professional values:

— Identify a peak experience in your life and write down what was special about it and why it made you happy.

— Write down what irritates you at work and then determine what the opposite of that would be.

Have your values changed significantly? Are there any changes you can make to honor them more fully at work? Try to come up with one or two ideas to implement this week. This will help you to feel refreshed and renewed in the workplace.

Choose three new career goals.

Defined goals are essential for continuous professional growth. Ask yourself: What do I want to accomplish this year? Write down everything that comes to your mind. You can also use your professional development plan to check on your long-term career goals for reference.

Now pick your top three attainable goals for this year. If you choose to work on a longer-term goal, break it down into smaller tasks that you can accomplish. For example, you may want to become an effective leader. Try breaking this goal down into three parts, such as: work on your communication skills, practice delegating and become more flexible and adaptable.

Knowing where you want to go professionally this year and creating a plan to get there helps to “clear the air” and will provide you with newfound motivation in your career.

[READ: How to Make the Most of a Dead-End Job.]

Refresh your branding statement.

When was the last time you took time to clean up and refresh your branding statement? This statement represents you as a professional, including who you serve, your unique value and the results you provide. This is an essential item for all professionals.

Yet a study by Glenn Llopis Group found that, although 70% of those surveyed felt they had a professional brand, less than 15% had a truly defined brand and less than 5% were demonstrating their brand consistently.

As your professional values or roles change, your brand also needs to be updated to accurately reflect those changes. Take a look at your current branding statement and ask yourself if it reflects you accurately. Ask a trusted colleague or your mentor for feedback. Once you have revised it, make sure to include it in places such as your email signature and LinkedIn profile.

[See: How to Brand Yourself on Instagram for Career Success.]

Update your professional networking profiles.

Most professionals use LinkedIn as their main professional network, but it’s important to take time to review all of your networking profiles to ensure they are representing you accurately. Make sure you have a professional photo and that your profile includes your latest measurable accomplishments. You can also set the following goals for your networks:

— Make one or two new meaningful connections.

— Ask for one or two recommendations from co-workers or your boss.

— Join a group in which you feel you can actively participate.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

The 12 Best Jobs That Help People

Spring-Clean Your Career to Meet Work Goals originally appeared on usnews.com