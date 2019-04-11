202
Spanish, Japanese fusion concept Cranes coming to Penn Quarter

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 11, 2019 12:23 pm 04/11/2019 12:23pm
Chef Pepe Moncayo will open Cranes this fall at 724 Ninth St. NW in Penn Quarter, a new restaurant exploring the intersection of Spanish and Japanese cuisines.

The 11,000-square-foot venue, which replaces Ruth’s Chris Steak House, will seat 215 guests with a bar, sake lounge, raised dining area, open kitchen and 25-person private dining room. 3877 designed the space.

Menu items will include shrimp torta dressed with aioli and tamarind romesco, nameko mushroom rice with burrata, and enoki and shallots salad topped with porcini oil. Dishes will be small in the style of Spanish bar and Japanese kaiseki dining.

Prior to landing in Greater Washington, Barcelona native Moncayo served up dishes for a decade in Singapore, where he launched his first solo restaurant Bam! in 2013. While living in Asia, he fell in love with Japanese cooking.

“The more of it I learned, the more similarities I saw with the ingredients, techniques and landscapes I grew up with,” said Moncayo in a statement announcing…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

