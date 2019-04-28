Some Women Should Worry Even More About the Wage Gap

Despite narrowing in specific industries, the gender wage gap persists, according to a study released in April by Hired, an online job marketplace, in conjunction with Equal Pay Day. ” The State of Wage Inequality…

Despite narrowing in specific industries, the gender wage gap persists, according to a study released in April by Hired, an online job marketplace, in conjunction with Equal Pay Day.

” The State of Wage Inequality in the Workplace” found that the pay gap in the technology industry shrank (very) slightly, from 4% in 2017 and 2018 to 3% in 2019. That means, this year, women made 3% less than men for doing the same work at the same organization.

The study also noted a marginal improvement in the salary offers that men and women receive. In the previous two years, men received offers for higher salaries than women 63% of the time, while this year the number nudged down to 60%.

Wage Gap Depends on Gender, Age and Race

These minor shifts are promising, but don’t break out the champagne yet. The study also revealed plenty of troubling findings:

— The pay gap amounted to at least $20,000 for nearly one in six women who discovered they made less money than their male co-workers.

— Women asked for 4% less than men during salary negotiations.

— Nearly two-thirds of women reported experiencing gender discrimination at work over the last five years, compared to only 11% of men. The top reasons? Unfair pay and not being taken seriously by company leadership.

Some groups of women fare worse than others when it comes to the gender wage gap. Hired’s survey found black and Hispanic women to be the lowest paid in the tech industry, while older women must contend with the biggest gender pay gap.

Previous research has identified a non-industry-specific ” lesbian wage premium,” with lesbians earning 9% more than heterosexual women according to an aggregate of 29 studies. But the new Hired research found that at least in the tech industry, LGBTQ women employees make 2% less than their heterosexual counterparts.

Equal Pay Laws and Practices

Fortunately, studies like the one from Hired are not going unnoticed. Wage inequality has been on center stage in Washington, with the House of Representatives recently passing the Paycheck Fairness Act, a bill designed to close the pay gap. If enacted into law, the act would help eradicate unfair practices that sustain the gender wealth gap by banning employers from using a candidate’s salary history as a benchmark for job offers and further protecting workers who discuss salaries with colleagues from employer retaliation (a right already granted by the National Labor Relations Act).

Companies have been getting on board with the push for equal pay, too. For example, In 2018, Starbucks announced it had achieved “100 percent pay equity for men and women and people of all races performing similar work in the U.S.” In 2019, the company also reported reaching pay equity in its Chinese and Canadian markets. And in April, the Employers for Pay Equity Consortium of more than two dozen organizations (including Starbucks) announced the creation of a shared set of principles designed to guide the group’s collective effort to end the wage gap.

Still, these companies seem to be in the minority. Regardless of whether you’re in the tech industry, if you’re a woman — and particularly if you are black, Hispanic or LGBTQ — you’re likely making less than you should be, due to biases and discrimination keeping you from your full earning potential.

To fight the gender pay gap:

— Determine your worth at work.

— Ask for a raise.

— Support equal pay legislation.

Additionally, look out for new research like Hired’s report. Knowing whether you work in an industry frequently affected by employer gender, race, age and orientation bias can prepare you to deal with pay gaps more knowledgeably and powerfully.

