Sneak peek: Inside UMd.’s new computer science center named for an Oculus VR co-founder

After a five-year journey kick-started by a $31 million donation from Oculus VR Inc. co-founder Brendan Iribe, University of Maryland’s newest facility is just a week away from its official opening.

The Brendan Iribe Center for Computer Science and Engineering — a $152 million, 215,600-square-foot building at Baltimore Avenue and Campus Drive in College Park — will serve the new home of 4,000 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral candidate students. The building houses two auditoriums, 13 research labs, four collaborative classrooms, two seminar rooms, 20,000 square feet of community space and a 5,300-square-foot makerspace.

The new hub is designed to support research and innovation in virtual and augmented reality, robotics, cyber security and artificial intelligence, according to Amitabh Varshney, dean of the university’s College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences. The design features high ceilings, natural light, open spaces and flexible classrooms, encouraging…