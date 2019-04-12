Sneak peek: Inova’s new cancer center nears its debut

On Inova Health System’s personalized health campus in Merrifield, construction crews operate bulldozers and dump trucks. Traffic cones block off unfinished parking lots. Trees blooming with spring blossoms give pops of pink and purple to…

But inside one building — the long-awaited cancer center — the health system’s team adds the finishing touches, just a month out from its official opening.

The Inova Schar Cancer Institute will begin welcoming patients May 13, after celebrating its completion with a ceremony April 24. It’s a landmark moment for the Falls Church-based nonprofit, which has been working toward this launch since before it acquired the former Exxon Mobil property in 2015.

The roughly $150 million cancer center comprises more than 420,000 square feet on the 117-acre Inova Center for Personalized Health campus and, supported by a $50 million gift by Dwight and Martha Schar, will serve as a hub for Inova’s multidisciplinary approach to cancer…