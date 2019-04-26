Sirnaomics closes $47 million funding round

Sirnaomics Inc. has taken in yet another $11 million in investments, closing a Series C funding round that totaled $47 million. The Gaithersburg biopharmaceutical company kicked off the round last year with $25 million in…

The Gaithersburg biopharmaceutical company kicked off the round last year with $25 million in Series C1 financing — one of the biggest venture deals of the year last year in a generous overall haul for Maryland biotech companies. That was followed by an $11 million raise as part of a Series C2 round in January.

The latest $11 million, also part of the C2 round, was led by CR-CP Life Sciences Fund, a Hong Kong joint venture established by China Resources Group and Charoen Pokhand Group, two Asian conglomerates.

Additional investors for the C2 round include Shanghai-based Rich Yield Capital; Rolling Boulder Investment from Shenzhen, China; and Legend Sky Investment.

In three venture rounds, the company has raised a total of $58 million in financing and obtained government funding and corporate partnerships valued at another $10 million, Chief Medical Officer…