Simple ramp or moving walkway? The options for a Potomac Yard Metro south entrance.

Alexandria is weighing four options for providing access from the southwest to the planned Potomac Yard Metro station, and one of the concepts wouldn’t require much walking at all.

The city had nixed the south entrance to the station early in 2018 for cost reasons, but Virginia will provide $50 million to bring it back as part of the incentive package tied to Amazon.com Inc.’s imminent arrival in neighboring Arlington. With that $50 million in hand, the station’s budget comes to roughly $370 million.

The design of the south entrance is still very much up in the air, and will heavily depend on cost estimates not expected to be complete until May. There are four options, all but one of which would require a 765-foot trek (or not) to the fare gates. These were presented during Monday’s meeting of the Potomac Yard Metrorail Implementation Group.

Those options:

A basic ramp, with a walking time to the mezzanine of 3 minutes, 30 seconds to 6 minutes.

A south entrance pavilion with bridge,…