Silverstone Senior Living racing into D.C. area with trio of projects

Silverstone Senior Living is expected to expand its Greater Washington presence in 2019 with gusto, investing $250 million in three projects all expected to break ground by the end of the year.

Dallas-based Silverstone has one D.C.-area community currently open, HarborChase of Prince William Commons in Woodbridge. But it’s only getting started.

In May, per a release, Silverstone will start work on a $75 million, 154-unit facility at 9490 Sprague Ave. in Fairfax, within the Metro West development. The eight-story, 158,000-square-foot community is expected to deliver in 2021.

Silverstone will get to work in June on a $76 million, 146-unit assisted living and memory care facility on West Gude Drive in Rockville. That project should be complete by 2022.

And before the year is over, Silverstone will start construction on the biggest project of them all, a $100 million, 200,000-square-foot community at 2602 Main Line Blvd. in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard. That building, slated to deliver…