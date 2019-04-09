Should I Get a Disney Credit Card Before My Trip?

A Disney vacation can spark dreams — and dread about the price. A trip to Disneyland or Disney World can easily cost thousands of dollars for just a few days in the theme parks. But…

A Disney vacation can spark dreams — and dread about the price. A trip to Disneyland or Disney World can easily cost thousands of dollars for just a few days in the theme parks. But if you plan your vacation early enough, you can use a handful of credit cards to pay for some or even all of your Disney adventures.

Budgeting for Your Disney Vacation

The biggest budget items for a Disney trip usually include theme park tickets, lodging and travel to Florida or California in the form of airline tickets, gasoline or a rental car. But don’t stop there when considering the cost of your vacation.

“There are a lot more expenses for a Disney vacation than just a flight, the hotel and the tickets,” says R.J. Weiss, certified financial planner and founder of personal finance blog The Ways to Wealth. Smaller expenses to plan for typically include souvenirs, meals and parking fees, but these can add up quickly for large families.

If you want to use credit card rewards to pay for your Disney vacation, map out your strategy long before your trip. You need to make sure you can cover your anticipated expenses, meet sign-up bonus purchase requirements, book flights and hotels before they fill up, and avoid paying any unnecessary annual fees. If you want to cover your entire vacation using credit card rewards, you may need to start signing up for cards as early as a year or two before your Disney trip.

Creating a few lists could make this planning process easier. Prepare a list of your expected expenses, then build a list of rewards credit cards you might use, and calculate how much you can earn in rewards value on them between now and when you plan to travel.

How Disney Credit Cards Can Help

Disney offers two credit cards that can help you pay for part of your vacation costs.

The Disney Premier Visa Card has a $49 annual fee, but it provides a $250 statement credit as a sign-up bonus after you spend $500 in your first three months as a cardholder. That leaves you with $201 to put toward your vacation.

You can also earn Disney Rewards Dollars with this card on your everyday purchases. It offers 2%, or two Disney Rewards Dollars for every $100 you spend at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and most Disney locations, as well as 1% on all other purchases.

Disney Rewards Dollars can be redeemed as Disney Rewards Redemption Cards and used for Disney goods and services at Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney, Disney stores and other locations. Or Disney Premier Visa Card holders can redeem rewards for airfare purchased with the card.

If you prefer to avoid annual fees, then opt instead for the Disney Visa Card, which offers a $100 statement credit after your first purchase with the card. The earning rate is a flat 1% on all purchases. That said, you could easily earn more by putting your purchases on other credit cards.

The real benefit of these Disney credit cards is the perks. “There are exclusive things, like special character meetings, you can get as a cardholder,” says Orlando-based freelance finance writer Kat Tretina.

Both cards also allow you to save on merchandise and dining most days at Disneyland and Disney World. You receive 10% off select merchandise of at least $50 at select locations and 10% off at select dining locations.

Who Should and Shouldn’t Get Disney Credit Cards?

Although they offer nice perks, Disney credit cards are the best fit for people who visit Disney World or Disneyland regularly.

“If you’re only going to come one time, or if you’re looking for one trip in a couple of years, you’ll earn more cash back with some other credit cards that offer much higher returns,” Tretina says.

If you do sign up for the Disney Premier Visa Card for your trip, consider whether the annual fee is offset by the perks. “As often as I use the card and the rewards I get, it quickly offsets the annual fee for me,” Tretina says. However, if your rewards don’t offset the annual fee, you may be able to switch from the Disney Premier Visa Card to the Disney Visa Card.

For casual users, a Disney credit card might make sense only for the discount on in-park expenses. You won’t earn much in rewards, but you can take advantage of card perks and the sign-up bonus.

Other Types of Credit Cards to Help You Pay for Your Disney Vacation

You have a variety of non-Disney cards to choose from when planning how to pay for your Disney trip. Keep in mind that each adult can sign up for a credit card to increase the rewards your family can earn from sign-up bonuses.

Airline credit cards. If you need to fly to Disney, airline credit cards can help offset the cost of flights for your family. Most airlines offer credit cards with sign-up bonuses that could cover at least one or two flights per card.

Hotel credit cards. These cards can help offset some of your lodging costs, as your sign-up bonus is likely to cover at least one or two nights in a hotel. But most hotel cards are only useful if you don’t mind staying outside of the Disney property.

However, you can use the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card rewards program at two traditional Disney resorts. The Swan and Dolphin resorts at Disney World are considered Disney resort properties, despite being owned by Marriott.

Travel rewards credit cards. Credit cards that offer statement credits for travel expenses can be used to pay for parts of your Disney vacation. Travel expense definitions vary by card, but most credit cards include airline tickets, car rentals and hotel stays, even Disney resort properties. Your park tickets might count, too.

You also may be able to qualify certain other expenses as travel if you’re staying at a Disney resort property. If you charge meals and souvenirs to your Disney hotel room with a MagicBand — a colorful wristband with a sensor used for park access, in-park purchases and Disney resort guest room entry, among other functions — they post as hotel purchases, which usually qualify for travel statement credits, Weiss says.

Purchase your Disney park tickets with credit cards that offer travel statement credits. If you buy tickets directly from Disney, they might not qualify as travel purchases, but this could work if you use an authorized retailer that codes them as travel, such as Undercover Tourist.

Flexible redemption rewards credit cards. Points earned on these cards offer many potential uses. Some cards allow you to transfer points to airline or hotel travel partners, to book trips through their travel portals at a higher value per point than the standard redemption value, or to redeem points for gift cards or cash back. The flexibility of these cards could help cover expenses you would otherwise incur.

Cash back credit cards. Every expense won’t necessarily fall into one of the above travel card categories. You can offset smaller costs, such as food, souvenirs and gas, with rewards from a cash back credit card.

