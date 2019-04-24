Shoppers to shut down all pharmacies

Shoppers grocery stores will shutter all of its pharmacies in the D.C. and Baltimore area, starting with some closures this week, as its parent company prepares to divest itself of the retail grocery business. Shoppers…

Shoppers grocery stores will shutter all of its pharmacies in the D.C. and Baltimore area, starting with some closures this week, as its parent company prepares to divest itself of the retail grocery business.

Shoppers parent United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) told the local grocery employees union April 11 the pharmacies would begin closing April 23, confirmed Jonathan Williams, spokesman for the United Food Commercial Workers Local 400. They will not all close at once.

WBJ heard from one reader who was notified by their pharmacist at the Shoppers store in White Flint that the pharmacy was closing and their prescription would be moved to a new location soon.

The inventory and prescriptions from the 30 Shoppers pharmacies were purchased by CVS and Walgreens, according to Local 400, though exactly which stores bought which prescriptions was not immediately clear. If a prescription is transferred to another pharmacy, the customer can then transfer it again to a pharmacy of…