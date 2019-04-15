Senators float bill to prevent Metro from buying railcars made in China

Greater Washington’s senators are proposing legislation to provide Metro with 10 years of federal funding provided the transit system agrees not to buy rail cars from China. According to The Washington Post, the China Railway…

Greater Washington’s senators are proposing legislation to provide Metro with 10 years of federal funding provided the transit system agrees not to buy rail cars from China.

According to The Washington Post, the China Railway Rolling Stock Corp., which is owned by China, has been pursuing a contract to build up to 800 of Metro’s 8000-series rail cars. The contract could we worth more than $1 billion.

The fact CRRC is state-owned has raised concerns among legislators that the company could outfit railcars with cameras for espionage activities or disrupt trains as they travel underneath federal buildings in the Washington region.

“We need to make sure the nation’s capital is more protected than any,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, D, told the Post. “With almost all of these next-generation train cars, [the manufacturer] can send a software update remotely, where you as the owner don’t have any ability to screen that update. The update could add malware.”

A CRRC spokesman…