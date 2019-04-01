Senators are pitching a women’s history museum. The Smithsonian is supportive, but says its hands are full.

The Smithsonian Institution says it supports legislation for a women’s history museum in D.C., but the effort is not among the organization’s priorities at the moment. U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, D-California,…

The Smithsonian Institution says it supports legislation for a women’s history museum in D.C., but the effort is not among the organization’s priorities at the moment.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, D-California, introduced a bipartisan bill last week to establish such a museum. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., is a co-sponsor of companion legislation in the house.

While Smithsonian spokeswoman Linda St. Thomas told WTOP the organization, which oversees 17 museums in Greater Washington as well as the National Zoo, is “absolutely” in support of the idea, the Smithsonian is dealing with other priorities.

“What we don’t have the resources for right now is a new building, a physical structure,” St. Thomas told WTOP. “We would have to have the legislation passed, and then we would have to have an appropriation. So I think that that might be a ways down the road. Our last museum took 13 years, plus.”

St. Thomas said the Smithsonian is focused…