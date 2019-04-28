See the 2019 Best Public High Schools

Explore the highest-ranked high schools. A great school can help students build the foundation for a bright future. U.S. News reviewed more than 23,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia…

Explore the highest-ranked high schools.

A great school can help students build the foundation for a bright future. U.S. News reviewed more than 23,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2019 Best High Schools rankings. These 20 schools scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates.

20. International School

Location: Bellevue, Washington

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 313

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

19. Oxford Academy

Location: Cypress, California

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 791

Student-teacher ratio: 29:1

18. BASIS Chandler

Location: Chandler, Arizona

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 285

Student-teacher ratio: N/A

17. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

Location: Houston

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 852

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)

Location: Dallas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 261

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15. Pine View School

Location: Osprey, Florida

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 826

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

14. Whitney High School

Location: Cerritos, California

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 680

Student-teacher ratio: 25:1

13. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

Location: Montgomery, Alabama

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 499

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

12. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)

Location: Dallas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 418

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

11. Townsend Harris High School

Location: Flushing, New York

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,109

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

10. Signature School

Location: Evansville, Indiana

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 361

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

9. Payton College Preparatory High School

Location: Chicago

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 977

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

8. International Academy of Macomb

Location: Clinton Township, Michigan

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 484

Student-teacher ratio: 97:1

7. Haas Hall Academy

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 236

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

6. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 979

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

5. Central Magnet School

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 807

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

4. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,789

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

3. BASIS Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 313

Student-teacher ratio: N/A

2. Maine School of Science and Mathematics

Location: Limestone, Maine

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 145

Student-teacher ratio: 8:1

1. Academic Magnet High School

Location: North Charleston, South Carolina

High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 658

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

