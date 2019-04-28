See the 2019 Best Public High Schools

Explore the highest-ranked high schools. A great school can help students build the foundation for a bright future. U.S. News reviewed more than 23,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia…
Explore the highest-ranked high schools.
A great school can help students build the foundation for a bright future. U.S. News reviewed more than 23,000 public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2019 Best High Schools rankings. These 20 schools scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates.
20. International School
Location: Bellevue, Washington
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 313
Student-teacher ratio: 20:1
Learn more about the International School.
19. Oxford Academy
Location: Cypress, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 791
Student-teacher ratio: 29:1
Learn more about Oxford Academy.
18. BASIS Chandler
Location: Chandler, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 285
Student-teacher ratio: N/A
Learn more about BASIS Chandler.
17. DeBakey High School for Health Professions
Location: Houston
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 852
Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
Learn more about DeBakey High School for Health Professions.
16. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 261
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
Learn more about the School for the Talented and Gifted.
15. Pine View School
Location: Osprey, Florida
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 826
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about Pine View School.
14. Whitney High School
Location: Cerritos, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 680
Student-teacher ratio: 25:1
Learn more about Whitney High School.
13. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
Location: Montgomery, Alabama
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 499
Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
Learn more about Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School.
12. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 418
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about the Science and Engineering Magnet School.
11. Townsend Harris High School
Location: Flushing, New York
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,109
Student-teacher ratio: 20:1
Learn more about Townsend Harris High School.
10. Signature School
Location: Evansville, Indiana
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 361
Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
Learn more about the Signature School.
9. Payton College Preparatory High School
Location: Chicago
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 977
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
Learn more about Payton College Preparatory High School.
8. International Academy of Macomb
Location: Clinton Township, Michigan
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 484
Student-teacher ratio: 97:1
Learn more about the International Academy of Macomb.
7. Haas Hall Academy
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 236
Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
Learn more about Haas Hall Academy.
6. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 979
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.
5. Central Magnet School
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 807
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
Learn more about Central Magnet School.
4. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,789
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
3. BASIS Scottsdale
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 313
Student-teacher ratio: N/A
Learn more about BASIS Scottsdale.
2. Maine School of Science and Mathematics
Location: Limestone, Maine
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 145
Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
Learn more about Maine School of Science and Mathematics.
1. Academic Magnet High School
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 658
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
Learn more about Academic Magnet High School.
Learn more about the top high schools.
For more Best High Schools rankings and data, check out the top STEM schools. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.
Top 20 public high schools
1. Academic Magnet High School
2. Maine School of Science and Mathematics
3. BASIS Scottsdale
4. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
5. Central Magnet School
6. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
7. Haas Hall Academy
8. International Academy of Macomb
9. Payton College Preparatory High School
10. Signature School
11. Townsend Harris High School
12. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)
13. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
14. Whitney High School
15. Pine View School
16. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
17. DeBakey High School for Health Professions
18. BASIS Chandler
19. Oxford Academy
20. International School
More from U.S. News
10 Things to Consider When Picking Your Child’s High School
10 College Study Tips that High School Students Can Master Now
How 8 High School Seniors Got Accepted to College
See the 2019 Best Public High Schools originally appeared on usnews.com