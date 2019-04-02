SEC’s landlord files Federal Claims protest challenging search terms

Affiliates of New York-based Property Group Partners filed a Federal Claims bid protest Monday over the search terms for a new Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters after the Government Accountability Office rejected a similar protest…

The PGP affiliates, including Second Street Holdings LLC, filed their protest under seal, and a public version of the protest has not been made available through the federal court.

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims is the next rung up in protesting large pending or freshly awarded federal contracts, and it’s not unusual for bidders to file there after being rejected by the GAO. PGP is being represented by Stroock & Stroock & Levan in the case, which has been assigned to Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby. The landlord hopes the court will strike a provision in the headquarters search requiring bidders to offer the GSA an option to puchase the SEC’s headquarters building after a set period of time.

The SEC has been based since 2005 at PGP’s Station…