Rocket Attacks Don’t Slow Israel’s Growing Housing Market

ASHKELON, Israel — Four years ago, Harvey and Suzanne Seitz finally realized their dream of retiring to a home on the sea. Their eighth-floor five-room apartment in the Israeli city of Ashkelon has sweeping views of the Mediterranean, and is within walking distance of a revamped marina filled with restaurants, shops and a seven-screen movie theater.

“It’s the best thing we’ve ever done in our lives,” says Harvey Seitz, a retired accountant from London who was also attracted to Ashkelon’s location — just about an hour’s drive from their two children and grandchildren.

In addition to the marble floors and large terrace, their apartment also has a safe room made of reinforced concrete and steel, where they can conveniently take cover from the rockets that militants in the nearby Gaza Strip occasionally fire at the city. In November, a rocket killed a man in Ashkelon, and another landed across the street from the Seitz’s building. As recently as March, schools were closed for a day amid threats of rockets.

“But it doesn’t really bother us, we carry on, we aren’t going to let them win,” says Suzanne Seitz, explaining that having the safe room — which is stocked with water, cookies, medication and tissues, along with a landline phone and a list of family members’ phone numbers — makes her feel calm and prepared. “Nowhere in 2019 is safe, at least we know what to do here, and most days it’s calm and tranquil. With the beach it feels like everybody is always on holiday here.”

A Rapidly Growing City in Israel

The Seitzes are not alone in accepting this threat of rockets here. Lured by affordable housing, rail connections to Israel’s business capital of Tel Aviv, beautiful beaches as well as more investment and government development in the country’s southern region, native Israelis, immigrants and foreign investors are increasingly drawn to Ashkelon, Israel’s second-fastest growing city, which first began to experience rocket attacks from Gaza more than a decade ago.

Since 2008, at least 6,500 rockets have been fired toward Israel, mostly hitting its southern region, according to the Israel Defense Forces. In the past decade, Israeli troops have also carried out three major military operations against Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic movement labeled a terrorist group by the U.S., Israel and other countries and which rose to power in impoverished and isolated Gaza after Israel withdrew from the territory in 2005.

“The security issue doesn’t really affect the housing market,” says Motti Ben Yitzhack, a local real-estate agent whose clients include many foreigners or recent immigrants to Israel, which automatically grants citizenship to those with a Jewish background. “Prices have gone up, even after three wars.”

But even though property values have more than doubled in the past decade, the average price of an apartment in Ashkelon is still about half of the average national price.

A three-bedroom apartment in Ashkelon costs an average of 1 million shekels ($275,000), Yitzhack says. A new three-bedroom apartment with a sea view will cost an average of 1.6 million shekels ($440,000), according to local developer Euro Sea & Sky.

An ‘Iron Dome’ Spurs Ambitious Growth Plans

With a current population of about 150,000, up from 108,900 in 2007, Ashkelon officials have plans for building 30,000 new homes plus a government investment of about 2.5 billion shekels (about $690 million) in new infrastructure. The expansion, which includes roads, schools and highway interchanges, will make Ashkelon Israel’s sixth-largest city by 2025. In the past two years, ground has been broken on at least 5,000 new homes, while two new shopping centers, a sports park and a plethora of new restaurants and cafes have opened on the city’s picturesque marina.

Tourism to the city, especially among Israelis, is also growing, says Efrat Tzahor, tourism manager for the municipality, saying the city drew 175,000 visitors in 2018. Established sites such as the Ashkelon National Park, which contains 4,000-year-old archaeological ruins, as well as newly renovated beaches and attractions like free tours of a seawater desalination plant, a brewery and a new art museum are also bringing people, she says.

Almost everyone in Ashkelon credits Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system, which has intercepted at least 1,500 rockets, missiles and mortars fired at Israel since 2011, for allowing this growth. The system, based on mobile batteries that can be set up where needed, detects incoming fire and then shoots down projectiles headed toward populated areas.

A recent Israeli academic study found that since the deployment of the Iron Dome, the threat of rockets from Gaza has had a negligible effect on housing prices in Israel’s southern region. Before the Iron Dome, a barrage of rockets would send prices down 10% in affected communities, according to the study, published earlier this year in the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management. But since the Iron Dome came into use, the rockets from Gaza, including the 4,500 fired during July and August, 2014, have no measurable effect on housing prices, number of houses sold or number of online searches on real-estate websites, the study found.

The researchers also found that prior to the deployment of the Iron Dome in 2011, an in-house shelter added an average of 20% to the sale price of a house or apartment; but since the Iron Dome was deployed, a shelter increases a property price by only about 12%.

“Now, people in the south feel more protected,” says Yael Elster, a postdoctoral Fulbright Fellow at Harvard University, who conducted the research with Asaf Zussman, an economics professor at Hebrew University and Noam Zussman, an economist at the Bank of Israel.

Looking to the Future

Since the deployment of the Iron Dome, Israel’s south in general has seen increased growth and investment, from the January opening of the new international Ramon Airport in Timna to the Israel Defense Forces’ move of its cyber defense unit to Beersheba, to Intel’s 2018 announcement that it would invest $11 billion in enlarging its manufacturing facility in Kiryat Gat, near Ashkelon. The government has prioritized the region in long-term economic planning, offering incentives for investment.

“We are thinking about how we want the country to look in another 20 years,” says Avi Simhon, chairman of the National Economic Council, a division of the prime minister’s office. Simhon says Israel’s small size and growing population make it necessary to create business and high-tech hubs outside of Tel Aviv, the crowded center of Israel’s developed tech sector. “We know more people will live there. The real challenge is to make sure high-paying jobs go there.”

That is already happening, with tech companies opening up offices near the new location of the military cyber defense unit, Simhon says. Unemployment in Israel’s southern region has dropped to 4.6%, down from 6.6% in 2015, according to the ministry of economy.

“It’s hard to know what would have been without the rockets,” Simhon says. “But if it has had an effect on anything it is small.”

Rockets Take Psychological, Financial Toll

But the rockets do take some toll. The government has paid out 1.6 billion shekels (about $444 million) in compensation for lost business and work since 2014.

“Every rocket that hits Ashkelon hits all the business for at least a few days,” says Yoni Berebi, manager of the new iClimb Ashkelon extreme sports park, whose opening has been delayed since a rocket damaged its office and part of its rock climbing wall in November.

And for residents of Ashkelon and other places in the south, the rockets also continue to take a psychological toll. A study by the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, which provides treatment and support to victims of trauma, found that mental distress rates of residents in Israel’s south were 21% higher than people who lived elsewhere in the country.

“Any loud noise frightens my grandchildren,” says Terri Davis, of Ashkelon, who often babysits her three young grandchildren who live nearby.

The residents of Ashkelon doubt they’ve seen the last of the rockets.

“You are always just waiting for that shoe to drop,” says Jayme Yehye, originally from North Carolina, who now lives in Ashkelon with her husband, who grew up there, and two young daughters. When an air-raid siren sounds in the city, residents have 30 seconds to take shelter before impact, while others in areas closer to Gaza have as little as 15 seconds. Even with the Iron Dome, taking shelter is important because the system does not intercept every rocket, and when it does shoot down a rocket, the falling shrapnel can cause injury. “And it’s still scary because the Iron Dome is loud,” Yehye says.

But Yehye, like most, says she has no plans to leave. Reasons for staying or moving here range from emotional ties to the feeling that nowhere in Israel — or the world — is safe from terrorism.

“We have learned to live with this,” says Shimon Vaknin, an Ashkelon native who does marketing and sales for Euro Sea & Sky, a developer building two 25-story towers, which will be the tallest buildings in Ashkelon. After a year, 35% of the 230 apartments have been sold, and the building will not be finished until 2022.

“And the rockets are going to continue, and Ashkelon is going to continue growing.”

