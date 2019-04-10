Reversing Type 2 Diabetes

Commonly when a person is diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, the focus turns to managing the disease — for a lifetime. And typically that’s exactly the course it takes; once an individual develops diabetes, that…

Commonly when a person is diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, the focus turns to managing the disease — for a lifetime. And typically that’s exactly the course it takes; once an individual develops diabetes, that person has the chronic condition — in which the body isn’t able to use insulin produced by the body to bring blood sugar levels into a normal range.

However, increasingly research finds that in some instances diabetes may be reversed, or — to use the parlance more commonly associated with cancer — a person may be able to achieve remission. That is, in some people previously diagnosed with diabetes, their blood sugar is now back in a non-diabetic range without medication.

That’s exactly what happened for more than one-third (36%) of participants randomly assigned to a weight management program, according to a two-year follow-up of a trial published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in March. The most recent follow-up of the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial, or DiRECT, assessing the impact of intensive weight management in primary care concluded, “Sustained remission was linked to the extent of sustained weight loss.” Nearly half (or 46%) of those in the intervention group had achieved and sustained remission at one-year, according to previous follow-up research published in The Lancet in 2018. The research involved individuals 20 to 65 years old who’d had diabetes for less than six years at the outset of the study.

Precisely who may be able to bring diabetes into remission and when it’s possible — let alone achievable for most individuals — remains unclear. Given that lack of clarity around when, and to what extent diabetes remission is possible, controversy still exists around how to discuss diabetes reversal. But, experts say that the early-going in the disease course seems to offer the best opportunity for potentially reversing the disease. And some clinicians and researchers say this should be more of an aim in primary care for patients who are newly diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s not impossible at all to reverse diabetes,” says Dr. Peter Arvan, chief of the division of metabolism, endocrinology and diabetes at the University of Michigan. Certainly, though, experts are quick to point out that often what it takes to do so, such as wholesale changes to completely alter the way one eats and shifting one’s schedule to prioritize exercise, can be challenging to say the least.

Sometimes diabetes remission is achieved following bariatric weight loss surgery. But for the majority, it’s intensive changes to a diet, such as consuming lots of fruits and veggies and complex carbs and little sugar, and accompanying weight loss that seems to be a core driver in lowering blood-sugar.

“Of course there are a lot of patients who have difficulty complying with those lifestyle changes,” Arvan says. “It is not the case that reversing their diabetes is the one and only thing that’s on that person’s mind all day long.” So the same struggles people may have in properly controlling diabetes can dog even loftier goals of achieving remission.

Nor is there good data on the overall population of people with diabetes — including those who’ve had it for many years — that speaks definitively to what proportion may be able to reverse it. However, experts generally agree that the more advanced diabetes is the more out of reach such a goal becomes.

“It does look like duration makes a difference,” says Dr. Louis Philipson, a professor of medicine and director of Kovler Diabetes Center at the University of Chicago and president of medicine & science for the American Diabetes Association. However, he notes, is it can sometimes be difficult to determine when a person first developed Type 2 diabetes. Still, with higher degrees of insulin resistance and further decreases in insulin secretion, it seems that reversibility becomes less possible. Once a patient starts to require insulin at the later stages of diabetes, almost no one is able to reverse the disease and become diabetes-free, Arvan says. “They can normalize their blood glucose while on these medications, including the insulin. But that does not make them diabetes-free; that means that they’re just being well-managed with medication,” he says. “And in general, once the pancreas isn’t able to make enough insulin to manage blood glucose in Type 2 diabetes, that’s usually a later stage of the disease.”

On the other end of the spectrum, successes in preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes in people with prediabetes — a precursor to diabetes — have added to excitement around diabetes reversal.

“If you get prediabetes or you’re on the cusp of a diabetes diagnosis, there are ways to eliminate diabetes. But there’s no easy cure or magic pill,” says certified diabetes educator Anna Simos, a diabetes education and prevention program manager at Stanford Health Care in Stanford, California.

“I have many ways to help patients manage diabetes, but it’s very hard to reverse,” says Dr. Rita Louard, director of the Clinical Diabetes Program at Montefiore Health System in Bronx, New York.

Simos has seen the most success when patients make a commitment to changing their behaviors and when they find support from both their community, such as through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Diabetes Prevention Program, and their medical team. Some of the longest, strongest and most robust research focuses on prevention of diabetes in those with prediabetes. And that data offers another window into what might be possible to move blood-sugar levels back into a healthy range without the need for ongoing medical management. “I think prevention and reversibility kind of go hand in hand,” Philipson says.

The U.S. government’s study of the Diabetes Prevention Program found that in 3,000 people who had prediabetes, those who lost 5% to 7% of their body weight reduced their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58%. The numbers were even more impressive in those over age 60. All study participants were overweight and had high blood sugar.

The participants reversed their prediabetes with increased physical activity, healthier eating and behavior changes. Their results were better than another group in the study that used the common diabetes drug metformin.

Even 10 years later, those who participated in the program were one-third less likely to develop diabetes, according to the CDC. Usually, an estimated 15 to 30 percent of people with prediabetes develop Type 2 diabetes over five years, according to the agency. That risk increases even more over time.

When patients are ready to make a big commitment to get their blood sugar under control, Simos works with them to help tease apart what may be causing their blood sugar to spiral. Sometimes it’s what they’re eating, sometimes it’s stress at home and at work, and sometimes it’s a day full of sitting versus moving. Often, it’s a mix of these things. Other factors may contribute to diabetes risk, including a family history of the disease.

In addition to weight loss through traditional methods, some patients with diabetes can have bariatric surgery and then find that their diabetes goes away. Of course, not everyone qualifies for this. However, while being a candidate for a weight loss procedure generally depends on having a body mass index well above the obesity threshold (say, a BMI of 40 or above), the BMI threshold tends to be lower for people with major serious weight-related health issues like diabetes.

Not that weight loss surgery, which carries complications ranging from internal bleeding to perforation of the stomach or intestines alone guarantees long-lasting results either, even if a person initially achieves diabetes remission. “If you regain the weight, the diabetes comes back,” Louard cautions. Either way, whether one undergoes weight loss surgery or not, sustained lifestyle changes are centrally important.

Although there’s no guarantee that you’ll reverse diabetes with weight loss and lifestyle changes, either, there’s no downside to making healthier choices. And to manage the disease — whether it’s possible to achieve remission or not — you’ll want to work closely with your health care team. Even if you’re prescribed diabetes medication or need to use insulin, it’s imperative that you follow a regimented diet and are physically active.

In addition to your primary health care provider, a registered dietitian can collaborate with you to provide the nitty gritty on healthy food choices that fit into your daily routine. Insurance often covers visits to see a registered dietitian, Simos says.

Aim for realistic weight-loss and blood sugar goals. Forget fad diets that promise you’ll shed pounds instantly, but only increase the chances you’ll regain the weight. Instead, think long-term, where weight loss of a half-pound to a pound a week is reasonable.

As researchers argued in the journal BMJ, “Remission of diabetes (no longer having diabetes, at least for a period) is clearly attainable for some, possibly many, patients but is currently very rarely achieved or recorded. Greater awareness, documentation, and surveillance of remissions should improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.”

Although more study is still needed, experts say, individuals newly diagnosed with diabetes can’t go wrong in making significant, sustainable lifestyle improvements — including to lose weight, if needed, in a manner that allows one to keep it off. Whether that ultimately results in reversal of diabetes or just better management, it can forestall complications down the road — from blindness to much higher risk for heart attack or stroke associated with the disease.

