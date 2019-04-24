Returning to the Workforce After Caregiving

According to a recent report from Harvard called The Caring Company, 32 percent of people leave the workforce for family caregiving responsibilities. Many are in senior management. While there is a lot of talk about…

According to a recent report from Harvard called The Caring Company, 32 percent of people leave the workforce for family caregiving responsibilities. Many are in senior management. While there is a lot of talk about leaving the workforce, very little has been written about reentering it — so let’s take a look.

What You’re Doing Now Is Important

Caregiving is a job in itself — so be proud of what you’re doing. There is no reason to apologize. Because caregiving is becoming so prevalent, when you tell people why you left the job market, they’ll understand. Adults 55 and up are the fastest-growing segment of the workforce, and many have been caregivers. Stand up straight — you’ve done the right thing.

No doubt, reentering the workforce is hard, and circumstances vary. How long you’ve been out of the workforce also impacts your strategy — three months versus three years.

[See: 14 Ways Caregivers Can Care for Themselves.]

First and Foremost, Maintain Your Network

Chris Farrell, author of Purpose and a Paycheck and senior economics contributor at Marketplace, recommends that you keep in touch with former colleagues. Be engaged with your local network, whether it’s through church, service clubs and other associations. College alumni groups are great, too. Your network is comprised of the people who have known you over the years. Have coffee with them; send them emails once in a while. By doing so, you’ll stay on their radar.

So, What About My Resume?

Think about your skills, not your title, to open up more possibilities.

You can list chronological positions on your resume, but save that for the second page. Listing those first tends to showcase gaps. Include a short and general description such as, “Caregiving for Ailing Dad.” Highlight any classes you took or any training you had during that time.

During your caregiving journey, you may find yourself using skills you honed in the workforce or developing new ones.

For example, I don’t use logistics in the normal part of my job. Yet, using tech tools, I was able to logistically organize care for my mom in Florida while my sister was unsuccessfully battling cancer. New skill: logistics.

My mom was a tough Roman Catholic “broad” who spoke her mind and had all of her mental faculties to do so. That taught me additional new skills: resiliency and grace under pressure. Tell a compelling story about the skills you’ve been using as a caregiver. Think of a problem and how you solved it, and show the result and how it translates to the job.

[See: How to Help Aging Parents Manage Medications.]

Should You Contact Your Former Employer?

It depends. Did you leave on good terms? Did you like the job? Also, the higher up the hierarchy you were, the tighter the market. Maybe you can go back as a contract employee or replace someone on leave for a short term. That may also require catching up with your profession and the latest trends and developments.

“Returnships” is a new buzzword describing programs designed by companies like Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and MetLife to help people who left the workforce renter the workforce with a paid internship.

Path Forward helps people transition back to work after years spent in caregiving.

Pursue Something Different

A lot of people come out the other side of caregiving with new purpose, but not necessarily for what they were doing. I’ve witnessed people build careers around finding solutions to the elder care crisis directly because of things that happened during their journey.

So, evaluate your skill-set to better understand where you want to go. Then think about some local community college courses or other training to help you explore further. Maybe taking those courses can be part of your respite and recharge plan.

The reality is that for the typical caregiver — you know, mid-40s, early 50s — 20 years in a job may have been enough. You may be seeking more purpose in your life. So, before you go back to a previous employer, ask yourself what you want to do next.

Also, return to your network. They don’t think of you as your job. They think of you as a person with character, and they know what you’re good at doing. Ask them what they think you should do. Take on an experimental mindset and be open to the possibilities. They will be candid with you, too.

[See: 8 Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now.]

Where to Look for Work

Organization size and type matter. Large organizations are starting to see the impact of caregiving in the workforce and are instituting policies that help take care of and protect the workforce. Health care organizations that see the impact of family caregivers on their front-line caregivers also have been more sensitive to the issue. They’re often more willing to negotiate part time work. Find a company that is caring to caregivers.

Don’t discount small businesses. Many times, the owners are so connected to their employees that they’ll keep a job open or make room when he or she returns. Don Weber of Logistics Health told me that when one of his employees had to leave the workforce for six months to take care of her dad, who had cancer, Weber kept her job open and made financial arrangements for her.

The 65-plus crowd has the highest levels of self-employment, so that’s another avenue you could pursue. If organizations won’t allow you to be creative, be creative on your own.

Someone in their 50s, 60s or 70s can be a creative and productive member of society. Yes, there are ageism issues to combat, but we have strength in numbers, right?

Oh yeah, and one final thing: Don’t burn bridges!

More from U.S. News

How to Give Caregivers a Break During the Holidays

14 Ways Caregivers Can Care for Themselves

Facts You Should Know About Lung Cancer

Returning to the Workforce After Caregiving originally appeared on usnews.com