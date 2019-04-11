Reston-based Echo360 raising millions

Reston-based education technology company Echo360 has raised 60 percent of a $5 million goal, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company announced the raise via a Form D on…

Reston-based education technology company Echo360 has raised 60 percent of a $5 million goal, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company announced the raise via a Form D on March 25 with 11 investors who had already invested $3 million. CEO Fred Singer told the Washington Business Journal in April 2018 the company is open to acquiring companies or being acquired itself. But this is capital raise, per the SEC filing, is not for such a transaction.

The company announced in January it had experienced 40% year-over-year sales growth in the fourth quarter, a result it attributes to the launch of Universal Capture, a video-recording and streaming application for instructors.

The company has also rolled out the Echo360 library— which enables advanced video creation, editing and sharing without formal training — and Automatic Speech Recognition, a transcription software that emerges from Echo360’s collaboration with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:…