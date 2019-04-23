Report: Apple spends $30M per month on AWS to keep its cloud software running

Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. is one of Amazon.com Inc.’s biggest cloud customers, spending more than $30 million per month on Amazon Web Services so far this year, CNBC reports, citing multiple unnamed sources. The company…

Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. is one of Amazon.com Inc.’s biggest cloud customers, spending more than $30 million per month on Amazon Web Services so far this year, CNBC reports, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The company recently signed a new contract with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), committing to spend at least $1.5 billion on cloud computing over the next five years, CNBC reports. The company reportedly spent about $350 million last year on Amazon’s cloud.

Amazon pulled in $26.6 billion from cloud computing last year, representing about 11 percent of its total revenue.

Simultaneously, Apple is building out its own cloud infrastructure. In December, Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) said it planned to spend $10 billion on U.S.-based data centers over the next five years, with $4.5 billion coming in 2019 and 2020 alone.

Tech giants like Apple, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have the deep pockets necessary to build out their own dedicated data centers. Virtually…