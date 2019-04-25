202
Raytheon lowers margins on missile programs, books sales gains

On the whole, Raytheon’s first quarter results were a net positive for the company — sales were up across all business segments, as was its contract backlog — but it was the defense contractor’s reduced guidance on the margins of its missile business that dominated Thursday’s earnings call. 

“We expected there to be an impact from program mix in the first quarter, but we also saw lower than planned net program efficiencies,” said Toby O’Brien, Raytheon’s chief financial officer, on the earnings call. “We see our [overall] margin improving in the back half of the year, driven by favorable program mix and productivity improvements.”

Operating margins for the missile systems unit were 9.5% for the quarter, declining 2% from the prior year. Based on those results, executives reduced their margin guidance for the unit from a range of 12.1-12.3% for 2019 down to 11.5-11.9%.

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) chairman and CEO Tom Kennedy attributed the margin shift to the churn of…

