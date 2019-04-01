Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Prostate Cancer

When you’re diagnosed with prostate cancer, be proactive. Prostate cancer is somewhat unique in the cancer world: More men die with it than from it. The cancer is pervasive, but for most men, not deadly.…

Prostate cancer is somewhat unique in the cancer world: More men die with it than from it. The cancer is pervasive, but for most men, not deadly. Knowing where you stand in the spectrum of the disease is important to understanding how you’ll need to be treated — if at all, since many men live with cancer cells without ever needing treatment. Most likely, an elevated prostate-specific antigen test got you in the door of subsequent cancer testing. Here are 12 questions to ask your health care provider if you’ve been given a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Do I really have cancer?

The PSA test is “not a perfect blood test, but it is the best method for finding men who might have prostate cancer,” says Vincent Laudone, a urologic surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. He’s also chief of surgery at MSK’s Josie Robertson Surgery Center. Most men will not have symptoms of prostate cancer, so the PSA can tip doctors off to the disease. However, an elevated PSA often indicates an enlarged prostate, a condition men typically get as they age. Infections can also cause elevated PSAs. The only way to rule out (or diagnose) cancer is with further testing, including a prostate MRI and biopsy, he says.

What is the grade of my cancer?

Unlike school grades, tumor grades come in low, intermediate and high, in order of aggressiveness. In prostate cancer, the Gleason score measures the grade on a scale of six to 10. The higher the number, the more aggressive the tumor. A pathologist looks at the cells under a microscope and determines how abnormal they look with respect to normal prostate cells, which bond together in “nice little glands,” Laudone says. “Cancerous cells separate from the group. Eventually they become totally independent.”

How much cancer do I have?

During a typical biopsy, the doctor takes 12 to 14 tissue (cut cell) samples, Laudone says. “How many of those samples showed prostate cancer, and how much is important information in determining treatment,” he says. If the samples contain many cancer cells and they look aggressive, you might get further tests — an MRI, bone scan, CT scan or PET scan — to determine whether the cancer has spread beyond the prostate. “All of that, along with the rectal examination findings, becomes part of the staging system,” Laudone says, adding that a rectal exam is part of the staging process. Stages one and two mean the cancer is in the prostate; three means it may be outside; and four means it has likely spread beyond the immediate area of the prostate to the bone or other organs.

Are stage and grade related?

“The two tend to correlate,” Laudone says. “More aggressive cancers usually are associated with higher-grade cancers. Conversely, the less aggressive the cancer, the lower the stage is likely to be.” However, they are not equivalent, he continues. You could have a non-aggressive cancer but a lot of it, or it could be outside the prostate. A high-grade cancer confined to the prostate is better than a low-grade one that has already spread, Laudone adds.

Is prostate cancer hereditary?

Having first-degree relatives — a parent or sibling — with prostate cancer does increase the risk of a man developing it, says Dr. Bradley Gill, a urologist in the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. Having many family members (who aren’t all first-degree relatives) who have the condition can also suggest an increased risk. There are certain genetic conditions, like BRCA mutations, which are risks for breast cancer that can be inherited from parents and increase the risk of prostate cancer as well. Despite these factors, using PSA screening to detect prostate cancer at an early stage can help facilitate its treatment in a timely manner, which may improve the likelihood of it being cured, Gill says. “If a patient has a strong history of prostate cancer or other cancers in the family, a discussion of PSA screening with a urologist is worthwhile,” Gill says. “Depending on the situation, it may be recommended to start screening at an earlier age than would be normally done.”

Does my cancer have to be treated?

Many prostate cancers grow so slowly that they don’t pose a significant risk of death to the patient, says Dr. Brian B. Norouzi, a urologist with St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California. “Active surveillance” is widely recommended for some prostate cancers, he says. This form of treatment often involves periodic prostate biopsies and, in some cases, MRIs. Treatment can be initiated “if the cancer appears to be more aggressive than originally identified,” Norouzi says.

Where does prostate cancer spread first?

Prostate cancer will usually spread to one of two locations first — either directly through the prostate into its surrounding tissues or into the pelvic lymph nodes, Gill says. If prostate cancer extends directly through the prostate capsule, into the surrounding tissues, this does not necessarily mean that it cannot be completely excised or successfully treated with radiation. It’s still possible to have negative surgical margins in this situation or successfully treat it with radiation therapy. However, this type of spread is considered adverse pathology and increases the risk of prostate cancer recurrence after treatment. When it spreads to the lymph nodes, prostate cancer is considered to be at an advanced stage, and the likelihood of successful treatment is lower.

Is prostate cancer curable?

Prostate cancer, if detected early and when confined to the prostate, can be very curable, Gill says. Prior to the routine use of PSA screening, many men had prostate cancer that was already advanced, had spread beyond the prostate and was incurable. However, since the development of PSA screening and use in routine practice, most prostate cancers are now diagnosed when they are organ confined (in the prostate only) and can be successfully treated with surgery or radiation. “Due to this, recommendations for routine PSA screening in men are being updated to encourage its appropriate use,” Gill says. Prostate cancer is curable in most patients if appropriately managed, Laudone adds. While prostate cancer is the sixth-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., it’s unusual that prostate cancer progresses rapidly; it usually responds to currently available treatments, Laudone says.

What are my treatment options?

If treatment is necessary, and the cancer is only in the prostate, it generally falls into two categories: radiation and surgery. Men with metastatic disease may need treatment with hormonal therapy or chemotherapy, Laudone says. Surgery falls into two categories: open or minimally invasive, which includes laparoscopic and robotic. Robotic is the most common surgery performed, Laudone says. “It’s thought by many to be a little more precise, and it allows for quicker recovery.” But outcomes depend on your surgeon, he continues. “The key is that you want to have somebody that has significant experience with the treatment option they are recommending.”

What are the side effects of my treatments?

“There’s no treatment option that doesn’t have potential for side effects,” Laudone says. These center on two issues: urinary leakage and erectile dysfunction, Laudone says. Bowel problems may also occur. However, “the majority of patients (who) are treated ultimately do well from a cancer perspective and recover from their treatments with minimal side effects,” he says. “But that’s not all, and that’s why (treatment) is a major decision to be carefully considered.” Hormone therapy for prostate cancer can potentially cause a raft of side effects, says Dr. Steven Finkelstein, a radiation oncologist with Florida Cancer Affiliates and the U.S. Oncology Network (an independent physician health care network that provides practice management services to more than 450 cancer treatment centers nationwide and more than 1,400 affiliated physicians). He’s based in Panama City, Florida. Possible side effects include reduced libido, erectile dysfunction, hot flashes, osteoporosis, fatigue, changes in metabolism and weight gain, he says.

Should I get a second opinion?

Absolutely, yes, says Hildy Dillon, senior vice president of education and support programs at the Cancer Support Community. It’s a good idea to get a second opinion, as there are different treatments available, including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and other types of drug therapy, depending on whether the cancer is only in the prostate or if it has spread to other parts of the body. “We work with prostate cancer patients and families on how to request a second opinion and help them to document their goals for treatment and the questions they might have about their treatment options,” Dillon says.

How can I prevent my cancer from recurring?

There are no proven strategies to help reduce the risk of prostate cancer recurrence following treatment, Gill says. However, many physicians who treat the condition recommend an overall healthy lifestyle to help optimize recovery and well-being. This includes adopting a balanced and healthy diet, regular exercise and avoiding risk factors for cancer like smoking and tobacco use.

Where can I talk to people about my condition?

Getting support after a prostate cancer diagnosis can be very helpful, says Linda House, president of the Cancer Support Community. You can find someone to talk to with a phone call: The organization has a help line (888-793-9355) that’s staffed by licensed mental health professionals who can find locations of support groups, help patients and caregivers establish a personalized website to keep friends and family connected or provide resources on finances, nutrition and more. “Many patients also want to find others who are going through the same experience, and we can help make those connections,” House says. The Us TOO International Prostate Cancer Education and Support Network can connect you to more than 200 prostate cancer support groups that have monthly meetings, says Chuck Strand, US TOO’s chief executive officer. The organization has a help line (800-808-7866) you can call to talk to volunteers who can speak from personal experience. The organization also collaborates with the Answer Cancer Foundation in hosting several support group conference calls on a monthly basis. You can learn more by going to the group’s website: UsTOO.org.

