Questions about the future of Pimlico and the Preakness will continue for another year

A last-ditch effort to help the Stronach Group receive state bond money for improvements at its Laurel and Bowie racetracks died as the Maryland General Assembly hit the end of its legislative session.

The Senate Budget and Taxation Committee attempted to push through the plan by rewriting a bill sponsored by state Del. Michele Guyton dealing with funding for the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. The Senate was scheduled to give the bill a final vote on Monday but sent it back to the committee after the Baltimore City House Delegation voted over the weekend to oppose the legislation. Baltimore leaders see an infusion of cash into Laurel as the death knell for the Preakness at Pimlico.

The move to send the bill back to committee ended the chances of it passing. It also means questions about the future of Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness will continue to persist for another year. The Stronach Group, which also owns Pimlico, wants to use state bond money to complete $120 million…