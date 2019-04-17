Pros and Cons of Credit Union Credit Cards

Credit unions have a reputation for being consumer friendly and community focused. If you’re looking for a credit card, those traits can work in your favor. But it’s important to understand the benefits and drawbacks…

Credit unions have a reputation for being consumer friendly and community focused. If you’re looking for a credit card, those traits can work in your favor. But it’s important to understand the benefits and drawbacks of having a credit card from a credit union before you apply.

[Read: Best Low-Interest Credit Cards.]

The Pros of Credit Union Credit Cards

No credit union credit card is the same, but you can generally expect to get certain benefits that might not be available at a big bank.

Lower costs. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their members. As a result, they typically use their profits to provide lower interest rates and fees on their loan and credit card products.

“Credit unions tend to have more customer friendly fee schedules,” says Marc S. Wilson, former Kansas Securities Commissioner and financial services attorney at Securitas Financial Law.

The average annual percentage rate for all credit cards ranges from about 17% to 24%, according to U.S. News research. But some credit unions offer cards with interest rates in the single digits. Even if you do get stuck with a higher interest rate, the cap on credit card interest rates for all federal credit unions is 18%, says Justin Zeidman, manager of credit card products at Navy Federal Credit Union.

Credit unions are also less likely to charge an annual fee on their credit cards and may not charge a fee for balance transfers.

If you’re planning to carry a balance on your new credit card or you’re generally fee averse, a credit union credit card may be a better fit than a card from a national bank.

Better customer service. Credit unions are unique in that they tend to serve a specific community. With some, that community is based on geography, and with others, it’s broader. This focus makes it easier for them to create products and provide services specifically for that population, says Zeidman. For example, a credit union catering to members of the military might have cards and other products specifically for cadets, active-duty military members or senior enlisted members.

Credit unions are owned by their members, who vote for the people who manage the institution. So they’re more likely to be focused on programs and services that serve the member than on ways to cut costs and maximize profits for outside shareholders.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

The Cons of Credit Union Credit Cards

While credit unions could save you money and provide better service, not everyone qualifies to become a member. What’s more, you might give up perks in exchange for potentially lower fees and interest rates.

Eligibility requirements. To join a credit union, you typically need to meet certain eligibility requirements. For example, you may need to live, work or go to school in a certain area; work for a participating employer; or belong to an eligible organization.

With military-focused credit unions, you or an immediate family member typically needs to be a member of the U.S. armed forces or a veteran.

Some credit unions are easier to join than others, though. If you don’t meet other eligibility criteria, for instance, you may still be able to join by making a small donation to a partner organization. Either way, make sure you know a credit union’s membership eligibility requirements before you ask to join.

Fewer perks. In general, credit unions don’t provide the same level of benefits that cardholders might get with some of the best credit cards from major banks.

This is primarily because most credit unions are relatively small and don’t have big enough budgets to offer massive sign-up bonuses and flashy perks.

That said, Wilson also recommends looking at other services the credit union provides. With electronic banking, for instance, “the larger credit unions tend to be very comparable with banks,” he says. “But the smaller ones may not have the resources.”

Is a Credit Union Credit Card Right for You?

No credit card out there is objectively better than all the others. As you decide which credit card to apply for, consider what you want in a card. If your top priority is to avoid fees and high interest rates, it may be better to check out the options at local and national credit unions.

If, however, you’re looking for a card with a big sign-up bonus or a suite of perks, you’ll have an easier time finding one with a big bank.

Also, consider what level of service you want from the card’s issuer. If you prefer dealing with a customer service team who understands the specific needs of your community, a credit union may be a better choice.

[Read: Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards.]

How to Find the Right Credit Union Credit Card

If you like the benefits that would come with a credit union credit card, explore your options.

“Know what you want, and do some research about what your local credit union can offer,” says Cyndie Martini, president and CEO of Member Access Processing, an aggregator of card services for credit unions. If you don’t like what you see, check with other credit unions in the area and nationally to see whether they offer a card that better suits your needs. As you’re looking, though, check the credit union’s membership eligibility requirements first to avoid wasting your time.

Also, keep in mind that you may need to open a deposit account, such as a checking or savings account, with the credit union before you can apply for a credit card.

If you’re not ready to do this, it may be better to get a credit card from a bank instead.

More from U.S. News

How Couples Can Choose Credit Cards

Can You Pay Student Loans With a Credit Card?

How to Protect Yourself From Fraud and Identity Theft

Pros and Cons of Credit Union Credit Cards originally appeared on usnews.com