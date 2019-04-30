Prince George’s executive hopes to see NFL team stay in the county, but isn’t a fan of Oxon Cove site

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is optimistic Washington’s NFL team won’t be leaving her county anytime soon — but she’s less confident about the team’s prospects for staying put in FedEx Field for the…

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is optimistic Washington’s NFL team won’t be leaving her county anytime soon — but she’s less confident about the team’s prospects for staying put in FedEx Field for the long term.

In a recent interview with the WBJ, Alsobrooks reiterated her desire to see Dan Snyder’s team stick around somewhere in Prince George’s, rather than fleeing back to its original home in the District when 2027 rolls around and the team’s lease on FedEx expires.

But she added that she has yet to meet directly with the team’s ownership since she took office in December, leaving any discussion of a new stadium very much in limbo.

“I think there will be some other plan about where they build,” Alsobrooks said. “And because of the amount of land available, Prince George’s is still an ideal location.”

But Alsobrooks, a Democrat, cautioned that her desire to see the team stay local does “not necessarily” mean she favors the Oxon Cove…