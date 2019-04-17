Postpartum Depression: a Serious Struggle for Mom and Baby

Becoming a parent is like no other experience. It is a profound opportunity to shape a life. However, it is also an enormous and at times overwhelming responsibility, and an endless commitment of time as…

Becoming a parent is like no other experience. It is a profound opportunity to shape a life. However, it is also an enormous and at times overwhelming responsibility, and an endless commitment of time as well as physical and emotional energy. It is difficult to imagine the deep impact that becoming a parent has on a person.

Many mothers experience the “baby blues,” which is generally up to a few weeks of melancholy, feeling overwhelmed and having a slight worry that one may not be able to be a good parent. For most, this feeling typically fades with the adjustment to parenthood. However, estimates suggest around 1 in 7 to 1 in 10 women experience postpartum depression, a variant of clinical depression that is directly related to having a baby.

Postpartum depression generally occurs within the first month or two of having a baby. There is no single cause, as it’s typically triggered by a combination of sudden post-pregnancy hormonal changes, sleep deprivation, feeling overwhelmed by the sudden and huge realization that one is responsible for the baby’s life and the equally enormous realization that one’s entire self-identity has changed overnight. It is less common, but possible for postpartum depression to start before birth as a mom-to-be starts to contemplate her impending new role and responsibility. What’s also called perinatal depression includes depression that occurs during pregnancy or up to 12 months after birth.

Postpartum depression is much more severe than the baby blues and can last for many months or even a year or more. PPD not only impacts a mother, but because the mother struggles so much, it can also have a significant impact on the baby. A depressed mother may not respond consistently or fully to the needs of the baby, which can make it very difficult for the baby to develop a secure attachment to the mother.

Babies and children who do not have a secure attachment to a parent can exhibit significant emotional and behavioral struggles throughout childhood. Based on scientific research, children of mothers with moderate to severe postpartum depression are more prone to develop depression themselves and are more likely to struggle with behavioral diagnoses such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder. They may also exhibit poorer school performance compared to peers.

PPD doesn’t usually get better on its own — it requires psychological therapy and often medication. Since it can have such a negative impact on both parent and child, it is critical for mothers as well as their partners, family and friends to recognize the symptoms in order to seek professional support.

Women struggling with postpartum depression are likely to experience significant sadness, anxiety, anger and feeling overwhelmed — emotions so intense that it becomes difficult or impossible to meet one’s baby’s needs or function fully in life. Many moms with PPD feel extreme doubt about their ability to take care of the baby, and they may even feel that they should give the baby away to someone else who could do better. They have a hard time bonding with their baby, which causes feelings of guilt about being a bad mother.

In severe cases, mothers with PPD contemplate hurting themselves or their baby, and very rarely they follow through on these thoughts. A mom does not need to have all these symptoms to be diagnosed with PPD. If she, or someone else notices even a few of them, it is vital to seek professional help immediately.

Some women are at greater risk for suffering with PPD, such as those who have any personal experience of depression or bipolar disorder, including PPD in a prior pregnancy, and those with a family history of depression or bipolar disorder. Moms who don’t have enough support from family and friends during pregnancy or after giving birth are also at greater risk for developing PPD, as are moms who aren’t in a healthy relationship or don’t have a co-parent. Money, alcohol and drug problems can also be risk factors for PPD, as can having an unintended or unwanted pregnancy.

Since PPD is a serious health challenge that can potentially negatively impact a baby, the sooner a mom receives support and professional guidance, the more quickly she will recover and the more likely that the baby will be able to form a healthy, secure attachment to mom.

In many cases, a mother doesn’t realize that she is depressed, so it’s important for those close to her to recognize the signs and talk to her about getting help. It might be necessary to insist that she do so, as she may be reluctant to admit to needing it or be unable to motivate herself to seek it out. A good place to start is often a woman’s primary care provider who can then make referrals as needed.

Since depression causes social withdrawal and a lack of motivation, it can be highly beneficial to offer to help her schedule an appointment and go with her to an initial appointment and even follow-up appointments if necessary. In order to ensure that the baby (and other children) are cared for, it is also very important to provide extra help with child care until a mom is feeling better. A partner, grandparents and close friends can all pitch in to spend time with the baby so that mom has time to sleep to replenish her energy, as well as time to go to appointments, exercise a bit and make sure she eats healthily.

It is likely that recommendations for treatment will include regular psychological therapy and possibly an antidepressant medication. These will help a mom to begin feeling less depressed and better able to bond with and care for her baby. It can take weeks or months for symptoms to be alleviated, so continued support of mom and baby are important throughout this process.

A very, very rare and extremely severe form of PPD is called postpartum psychosis. The symptoms include confusion, delusions, hallucinations and paranoia. If this is observed in a mother, the baby (and other children) should be removed from the mother’s care immediately as she may unknowingly try to harm her child. The mother should be taken to the local emergency room for assessment and immediate treatment.

PPD is a manageable psychological disorder that, without treatment, can significantly negatively impact the quality of life of a woman, her baby and a whole family. Early treatment can make all the difference, making it imperative that moms and those close to them be aware of the signs and support a mom in getting treatment immediately.

