Pope Francis blesses palm branches as he ushers in Holy Week

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 4:56 am 04/14/2019 04:56am
Pope Francis holds a palm frond as he celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is marking Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square, which is jammed with tens of thousands of faithful.

Sprinkling holy water, Francis blessed palm fronds and olive branches clutched by pilgrims, tourists and Romans. He watched from steps at the foot of the obelisk in the center of the square as prelates, holding dried, braided palms, formed a circle around him.

Palm Sunday ushers in Holy Week, which includes the Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum to commemorate Jesus’ death by crucifixion. Several solemn ceremonies culminate in joyous celebrations on Easter Sunday as Christians celebrate their belief that Jesus rose from the dead.

After the blessing, the pope, wearing red robes and cradling a braided palm, joined a procession to an open-air altar to celebrate Mass.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Living News Travel News World News
