Politics Put on Pause as France Mourns Notre Dame

PARIS — In the city of Caen, Normandy, church bells rang for 10 minutes as a fire raged inside the Notre Dame cathedral on Monday night. Among locals here in Paris, Tuesday began as a day of national mourning: Although no lives were lost, observers have compared the sense of shock at the Notre Dame fire to Sept. 11 attacks in New York City (YouTube even momentarily mistakenly linked footage of the two events).

In the day following the fire, a sense of unity took hold across France. Despite a charged political climate following five months of Yellow Vest protests, politicians from far right to far left reacted to scenes of the 850-year-old church with solidarity for the firefighters and sorrow at the loss of the nation’s common heritage.

A few hours after the fire’s outbreak, the Heritage Foundation launched a “national collection” for reconstruction, and donations poured in to crowdfunding websites. Meanwhile, more than 460 million euros (about $509 million) have been pledged by the city of Paris, including donations from the Pinault family, and the Arnault family (the owners of LVMH).

With 13 million visitors from around the world every year — nearly twice as many visits as to the Eiffel Tower — Notre Dame is considered by many to be the heart of this iconic French capital city. That such an historic site was so badly damaged seemed to put at least a temporary halt to the politics and protests tearing at the country.

As recently as this past weekend, protests and marches were seen across the country, marking 22 consecutive weeks of protests against the government of President Emmanuel Macron, and part of a broader global backlash against the establishment. Because of the fire, Macron indefinitely postponed an announcement of the “first concrete measures” to address the Yellow Vest movement.

Just a month out from the elections for the European Parliament, other French political leaders also said they would suspend campaigning out of respect for the damaged monument.

“Immense emotion in front of these images of the fire devouring Notre Dame. Support for firefighters mobilized. Thought for the faithful and for all those [nonreligious] who are attached to this jewel of our history,” tweeted Olivier Faure, the first secretary of the Socialist Party.

The national secretary of the Green Party, David Cormand, tweeted that he hoped “there are no casualties and what can be saved will be,” conveying his “thoughts for the firefighters.” And the President of the far-right party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, expressed her “support” for “valiant firefighters fighting to extinguish the fire that ravages this wonder of our heritage and our culture.”

The sole notable criticism, reported Europe1, came from far-left party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who tweeted that President Macron “better shut up tonight” and that “24h of political break would be welcome.” Meanwhile, center-right politician Nicolas Dupont-Aignan told reporters he was “impressed by the anger of many Parisians” and that “Parisians want to know what happened.”

The fire began just before 7 p.m. on Monday, and more than 400 firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze. By Tuesday midday, the head of Paris firefighters said that the fire was extinguished and the structure of Notre-Dame was “saved and preserved in its entirety.” The cathedral’s spire, which was added during a Gothic revival in the 19 th century, was destroyed, and part of the vault collapsed in the central nave. But thought the damage was “dramatic,” the structure’s two iconic belfries and two towers were preserved, and revered religious relics–including, according to tradition, Jesus’s crown of thorns– were safeguarded.

Late Monday night, an investigation into the causes of the fire was announced. The Paris procurer said there are no signs of foul play. Ministers met on Tuesday morning to discuss a reconstruction plan. The head of an association charged with preserving French heritage told French journalists it would likely take 40 to 50 years to restore the cathedral.

“We will rebuild” Notre-Dame cathedral, Macron tweeted. “It’s part of our French destiny.”

