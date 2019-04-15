Plans to transform old Silver Spring Library into childcare center gain steam

Montgomery County officials are finalizing plans to redevelop the old Silver Spring Library into a childcare center as part of a deal that will also bring new affordable homes for seniors to a different section…

Montgomery County officials are finalizing plans to redevelop the old Silver Spring Library into a childcare center as part of a deal that will also bring new affordable homes for seniors to a different section of the county.

The county has sought for years to convert the old building along Colesville Road, near downtown Silver Spring, into space for either childcare or senior housing, given the shortage of both options in the area. The space has sat largely empty since the county opened a new Silver Spring Library at 900 Wayne Ave. in 2015.

Now, thanks to a complex deal involving the influential Gudelsky family of real estate developers, the county is close to achieving that goal — albeit not in the way officials originally intended.

County Executive Marc Elrich is advancing a deal cooked up by his predecessor, Ike Leggett, that would send the 2.3-acre property to a nonprofit offshoot of the Homer & Martha Gudelsky Family Foundation.

The foundation will fund the full renovation…