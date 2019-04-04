202
Petland pulls franchise agreement with Fairfax store after report of mistreatment of rabbits

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 4, 2019 8:39 am 04/04/2019 08:39am
Ohio-based pet store chain Petland Inc. has pulled its franchise agreement with a Fairfax store after an undercover investigation by the Humane Society of the United States revealed rabbits at the store were dying without receiving veterinary care.

The D.C.-based Humane Society published its report on Monday, and Petland sent its executive overseeing animal welfare to the Fairfax store on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the chain decided the store would no longer operate under the Petland name, according to reports. Fairfax City Police also served the store with a search warrant to investigate alleged animal neglect, according to WJLA.

Petland said the store, located at 9404 Main St., is independently owned and operated “by a local family.”

“This [Humane Society report] is appalling and in no way reflects the values, policies and procedures demanded of Petland stores,” Petland said in a statement. “Petland is saddened and outraged at this alleged gross violation of Petland’s…

