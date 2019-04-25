Perseverance Award: Audi Field

The push to build a new stadium for D.C. United stretched on for so long that the project lasted through the selection of multiple properties, the terms of multiple mayors and even the tenure of…

The push to build a new stadium for D.C. United stretched on for so long that the project lasted through the selection of multiple properties, the terms of multiple mayors and even the tenure of multiple team owners.

The opening of Audi Field at Buzzard Point last year represented the culmination of a decades-long process to move the team out of RFK Stadium, and the effort appeared close to failure on more than one occasion.

But people involved in the lengthy process say that the payoff of delivering a new home for the team’s faithful fan base made all the trials and tribulations more than worth the headaches. And it doesn’t hurt that the new stadium is set to kick off a huge surge in development not far from the rest of D.C.’s burgeoning Capitol Riverfront.

“I think it’s going to be transformational for the District of Columbia for generations,” said Jon Bouker, an attorney at Arent Fox LLP, which represented D.C. United during its stadium push.

Bouker says he worked…