People See More Diversity and Gender Equality, According to Global Study

People around the world generally say their country is more diverse and has greater gender equality today compared to the past, but also say overall family ties are getting weaker. Those are among the major findings in a study published on Monday by bipartisan fact tank Pew Research Center.

“Medians of around seven-in-ten say their countries have become more diverse and that gender equality has increased over the past 20 years,” say the authors of the report, which surveyed 30,133 people in 27 countries. “And roughly six-in-ten across the countries surveyed say that family ties have weakened.”

Elsewhere, men are more likely than women to say gender equality has increased, according to the survey. Countries that showed the greatest differences between men and women’s views on gender equality include Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Canada.

And while a median of 64% of survey respondents favor more gender equality, just 45% support greater diversity, according to the report. Among the major findings from the survey:

— People in Sweden lead other countries for the level of support expressed for greater gender equality. Slightly more than 8 in 10 people favor more gender equality. More than half of those surveyed also said they favor more diversity.

— Other countries where respondents express strong support for increased gender equality include India, Australia, South Korea, France, Canada, the U.K., Indonesia, the United States and Kenya. Countries registering the lowest levels of support for increased gender equality is Hungary (29%), Russia (40%), the Philippines (42%) and Tunisia (44%).

— A median of 37% of those surveyed say religion plays a less important role in their countries than it did 20 years ago; 27% say it now plays a more important role.

— Countries where people most strongly oppose religion playing a more important role in society include Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. By contrast, countries where opposition to religion playing a more important role in society is weakest include less than 10% include Indonesia, Tunisia, the Philippines, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

— Nearly 6 in 10 (58%) people in the 27 countries surveyed say family ties have weakened in the past 20 years. Countries where that belief is strongest include South Korea (83%), Tunisia (74%), Poland (67%) and the U.S. (64%).

Southeast Asia provided notable exceptions to the general belief in weakening family ties. Majorities in both Indonesia (61%) and the Philippines (52%) say family ties are actually strengthening.

The survey results are the latest findings Pew has published on cultural change and the aspects of globalization’s impact on economies and public opinion in countries. The survey was conducted in the spring of 2018.

