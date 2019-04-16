Parsons to offer $100M in stock for IPO

Defense and critical infrastructure Parsons Corp. plans to offer up $100 million in shares when it rolls out its anticipated initial public offering. In an S-1 filing made Friday, the Centreville-based company didn’t offer an…

In an S-1 filing made Friday, the Centreville-based company didn’t offer an intended share price, but did provide details into both its financial health and operations.

Parsons, which is employee-owned and will be listed as “PSN” on the New York Stock Exchange, announced its intention to file the offering last month shortly after moving its corporate headquarters to Northern Virginia.

The company logged $3.56 billion in revenue last year, including roughly $222 million in net income, built on significant growth in both its critical infrastructure and federal solutions contract awards in 2018.

Parsons currently lists a book-to-bill of 1.26 with a backlog of roughly $8 billion, of which more than half comes the company’s federal operations.

Those solutions — which include technology and program management offerings in cybersecurity,…