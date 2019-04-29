Parsons sets share price for IPO, plans to raise $500 million

Defense and critical infrastructure company Parsons Corp. plans to raise $500 million with its upcoming initial public offering. The Centreville-based engineering giant said Monday it plans to offer 18.5 million shares at a price between…

The Centreville-based engineering giant said Monday it plans to offer 18.5 million shares at a price between $26 and $28.

Parsons also said it expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.77 million shares. The company has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PSN.” It registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month with placeholder plans to raise up to $100 million.

The company logged $3.56 billion in revenue last year, including roughly $222 million in net income, built on significant growth in both its critical infrastructure and federal solutions contract awards in 2018.

Parsons currently lists a book-to-bill of 1.26 with a backlog of roughly $8 billion, of which more than half comes the company’s federal operations.

