Owner of fast-casual spot Shouk lands more money

Owner of RAMMY-nominated fast-casual concept Shouk recently completed a $126,409 funding round.

Nussbacher LLC raised its third round of funding on March 25, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company previously completed a 2015 round of $300,000 and a 2017 round of $605,040.

Shouk serves modern Israeli street food out of its two locations at 655 K St. NW in Mount Vernon Triangle and 395 Morse St. NE in Union Market. The locations opened in May 2016 and January 2018, respectively.

Owner Ran Nussbacher declined to comment on the purpose of the latest funding round.

For the second year in a round, Shouk’s restaurant has been nominated in the favorite fast bites category in the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s annual awards program.