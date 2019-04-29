202
Home » Latest News » Outstretched arms on a…

Outstretched arms on a tiny site. A look at the design for the Peace Corps Commemorative, and the challenges it faces.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 29, 2019 4:07 pm 04/29/2019 04:07pm
Share

The Peace Corps is aiming for concept approval this year for a D.C. commemorative work with groundbreaking and dedication in 2021, 60 years after the organization’s founding. But it faces obstacles in winning the support of a key federal planning body, which suggests that if changes can’t be made, then the group behind the project should consider moving it to a new, larger location.

The concept was reviewed and approved by the Commission of Fine Arts in March, despite some reservations, and is scheduled for review by the National Capital Planning Commission in May. The project is slated for a National Park Service-owned reservation, only 0.16 acres, bounded by First and C streets and Louisiana Avenue NW.

Congress authorized the Peace Corps Commemorative in 2014. Per the NCPC submission, the Peace Corps Commemorative Foundation received hundreds of design submissions, but not until 2018 did a concept capture and express “visually the historic meaning and messages of this commemorative…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!