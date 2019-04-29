Outstretched arms on a tiny site. A look at the design for the Peace Corps Commemorative, and the challenges it faces.

The Peace Corps is aiming for concept approval this year for a D.C. commemorative work with groundbreaking and dedication in 2021, 60 years after the organization’s founding. But it faces obstacles in winning the support…

The Peace Corps is aiming for concept approval this year for a D.C. commemorative work with groundbreaking and dedication in 2021, 60 years after the organization’s founding. But it faces obstacles in winning the support of a key federal planning body, which suggests that if changes can’t be made, then the group behind the project should consider moving it to a new, larger location.

The concept was reviewed and approved by the Commission of Fine Arts in March, despite some reservations, and is scheduled for review by the National Capital Planning Commission in May. The project is slated for a National Park Service-owned reservation, only 0.16 acres, bounded by First and C streets and Louisiana Avenue NW.

Congress authorized the Peace Corps Commemorative in 2014. Per the NCPC submission, the Peace Corps Commemorative Foundation received hundreds of design submissions, but not until 2018 did a concept capture and express “visually the historic meaning and messages of this commemorative…