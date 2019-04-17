New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12913.61 down 38.63 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2593.78 up 1.35 NASDAQ: Composite 7994.21 down 6.02 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12913.61 down 38.63 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2593.78 up 1.35 NASDAQ: Composite 7994.21 down 6.02 Standard and Poors 500 2901.16 down 5.90 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.