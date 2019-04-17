202
By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 12:36 pm 04/17/2019 12:36pm
30 industrials 26439.57 down 13.09 or -0.05 percent

20 transportation 10969.11 up 142.39 or 1.32 percent

15 utilities 773.69 up 2.00 or 0.26 percent

65 stocks 8806.27 up 31.45 or 0.36 percent

