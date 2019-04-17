30 industrials 26420.66 down 32.00 or -0.12 percent 20 transportation 10958.46 up 131.74 or 1.22 percent 15 utilities 774.15 up 2.46 or 0.32 percent 65 stocks 8801.23 up 26.41 or 0.30 percent

30 industrials 26420.66 down 32.00 or -0.12 percent 20 transportation 10958.46 up 131.74 or 1.22 percent 15 utilities 774.15 up 2.46 or 0.32 percent 65 stocks 8801.23 up 26.41 or 0.30 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.