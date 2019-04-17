202
By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 11:36 am 04/17/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 26434.63 down 18.03 or -0.07 percent

20 transportation 10942.34 up 115.62 or 1.07 percent

15 utilities 773.17 up 1.48 or 0.19 percent

65 stocks 8798.68 up 23.86 or 0.27 percent

