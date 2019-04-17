202
By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 11:36 am 04/17/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12920.66 down 31.59

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2594.60 up 2.16

NASDAQ: Composite 7992.25 down 7.98

Standard and Poors 500 2902.50 down 4.56

