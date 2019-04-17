202
By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 11:06 am 04/17/2019 11:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12928.11 down 24.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2592.16 down 0.28

NASDAQ: Composite 7997.33 down 2.89

Standard and Poors 500 2903.55 down 3.51

