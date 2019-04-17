New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12948.24 down 4.00 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2597.91 up 5.47 NASDAQ: Composite 7991.13 down 9.09 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12948.24 down 4.00 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2597.91 up 5.47 NASDAQ: Composite 7991.13 down 9.09 Standard and Poors 500 2906.41 down 0.65 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.