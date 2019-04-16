30 industrials 26453.08 up 68.31 or 0.26 percent 20 transportation 10834.68 up 15.21 or 0.14 percent 15 utilities 772.20 down 9.89 or -1.26 percent 65 stocks 8777.53 down 1.82 or -0.02 percent

30 industrials 26453.08 up 68.31 or 0.26 percent 20 transportation 10834.68 up 15.21 or 0.14 percent 15 utilities 772.20 down 9.89 or -1.26 percent 65 stocks 8777.53 down 1.82 or -0.02 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.