By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 2:36 pm 04/16/2019 02:36pm
30 industrials 26453.08 up 68.31 or 0.26 percent

20 transportation 10834.68 up 15.21 or 0.14 percent

15 utilities 772.20 down 9.89 or -1.26 percent

65 stocks 8777.53 down 1.82 or -0.02 percent

